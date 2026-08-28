Gauhati High Court rejects pleas in Zubeen Garg death case; bail hearing deferred

The Gauhati High Court on August 28 rejected pleas filed in connection with the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, including a challenge by businessman Shyamkanu Mahanta against the Fast Track Court verdict and a plea by Siddhartha Sharma seeking attachment of the Singapore Coroner’s Report.

The High Court also deferred the hearing on the bail plea of Parash Baishya, another accused in the case.

Mahanta had challenged the verdict of the Fast Track Court in connection with the case, while Sharma sought to have the Singapore Coroner’s Report attached to the proceedings.

The developments came as the investigation and legal proceedings into Garg’s death continue.

Garg died in Singapore on September 19, 2025. A Singapore coroner had subsequently ruled that his death was due to accidental drowning.

The case has remained under close scrutiny in Assam, with multiple accused facing legal proceedings in connection with the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.