Gauhati High Court relocation aimed at decongestion, not politics: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Amid mounting debate and protests over the proposed relocation of the Gauhati High Court to Rangmahal in North Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, January 10 asserted that the issue is being unnecessarily politicised and misunderstood.



Addressing the media, Sarma dismissed the ongoing sit-in protest by the Gauhati High Court Bar Association, stating that it is rooted in misplaced apprehensions rather than facts. He rejected claims that commuting to North Guwahati would impose a financial burden on lawyers and litigants, calling such assertions “illogical and exaggerated.”



“There is absolutely no reason for anyone to spend Rs 400 to Rs 500 to reach the proposed High Court complex,” the Chief Minister said, adding that concerns over accessibility will soon become irrelevant.



Sarma pointed out that the upcoming Guwahati–North Guwahati bridge, scheduled for inauguration in February, will drastically cut travel time. “Once the bridge becomes operational, reaching the High Court will take only a few minutes,” he said, assuring seamless connectivity for advocates, litigants, and court personnel.



Placing the relocation within the state’s broader urban development framework, the Chief Minister said North Guwahati is being envisioned as a future-ready city. He reiterated the government’s long-term commitment to infrastructure expansion, stating that a metro rail corridor along the ring road would be developed within the next decade.



“If I continue as Chief Minister for the next 10 years, I will ensure that a metro train runs along the ring road,” Sarma said, underlining the state’s focus on sustainable and modern transport solutions.



Responding to opposition against the relocation, Sarma remarked that critics were viewing the issue “through the lens of despair,” while the government sees it as a step forward. He described the shift as a progressive move aimed at decongesting Guwahati and establishing a more organised and efficient judicial ecosystem.



Clarifying the decision-making process, the Chief Minister stressed that the relocation was not a unilateral decision by the state government. “This is not my decision. The judges themselves have taken this call,” he said, refuting allegations of political interference.



Sarma further revealed that a full-fledged “Judicial City” will be developed at Rangmahal, beginning with an initial investment of Rs 500 crore, followed by additional phases amounting to Rs 1,200 crore. The project will feature state-of-the-art court infrastructure and allied facilities essential for the smooth functioning of the judiciary.



The Chief Minister reiterated that the relocation aligns with Assam’s long-term vision of planned urban expansion and judicial reform, urging stakeholders to view the project with confidence rather than apprehension.