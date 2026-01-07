Gauhati High Court relocation row: Bar Association urges members to stay away from foundation laying ceremony

The Gauhati High Court Bar Association (GHCBA) has formally announced its decision to boycott the proposed foundation stone laying ceremony for the new High Court building scheduled to be held on January 11, 2026, at Rangmahal in North Guwahati. The decision underscores the Bar’s continued and categorical opposition to the proposed shifting of the Principal Seat of the Gauhati High Court from its existing location, a move it has consistently resisted through resolutions and a formal referendum.

The decision was reaffirmed by the General Body of the GHCBA following detailed deliberations during its Emergent Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on January 6, 2026. Placing its collective stance on record, the Association reiterated that its opposition to the relocation of the Principal Seat remains firm and non-negotiable, in line with earlier resolutions adopted by the Bar.

In light of the resolution, the GHCBA has resolved to abstain from participating in the foundation stone laying ceremony linked to the construction of the new High Court complex. The Association has also issued a strong appeal to all its members to honour the General Body’s decision by refraining from attending or participating in the event in any capacity.

Emphasising the need for unity, discipline and institutional dignity, the GHCBA stated that adherence to the collective decision is essential to preserve the integrity of the Bar and to ensure that its long-standing concerns are conveyed in a clear and principled manner.