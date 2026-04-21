Gauhati High Court reserves order on Pawan Khera’s bail plea; Counsel says ‘not a flight risk’

The Gauhati High Court on April 21, reserved its order on the anticipatory bail plea of Congress leader Pawan Khera in connection with a case filed by Assam Chief Minister’s wife alleging defamatory remarks.

A single bench of Justice Parthiv Jyoti Saikia heard arguments from both sides for over three hours before reserving the verdict.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Khera via video conferencing, argued that his client was “not a flight risk” and that custodial interrogation was unnecessary. He contended that the case stemmed from political vendetta, referring to statements made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Opposing the plea, Assam Advocate General Devajit Lon Saikia submitted that the case involved serious offences, including cheating and forgery, and was not limited to defamation. He argued that Khera should not be granted interim protection, describing him as a potential “flight risk.”

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, who accused Khera of making allegations that she held multiple passports and undisclosed foreign assets.

Khera had approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail after the case was filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those related to cheating, forgery, and defamation.

Earlier, the Telangana High Court had granted him a seven-day transit anticipatory bail, which was subsequently stayed by the Supreme Court of India.