The Gauhati High Court on Monday, January 20 directed the central government and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to clarify their positions regarding the alignment of National Highway No. 715, which is being expanded into a four-lane highway between Kaliabor Tiniali and Numaligarh.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Kaushik Goswami heard two Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petitions challenging the approval of a new alignment for the NH 715 expansion project. The petitioners argued that the current alignment being implemented by NHAI and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) deviates from the original alignment specified in MoRTH’s national highway list.

According to the petitioners, MoRTH’s national highway list designates the NH 715 to start at the junction of NH-15 near Tezpur and end at NH-2 near Jhanji, passing through Jakhalabandha, Bokakhat, and Jorhat. However, the authorities are proceeding with a different alignment for the expansion project.

During the hearing, the petitioners’ counsel referred to a meeting held on October 19, 2024, where NHAI officials clarified that the NH 715 expansion is a "Brown Field project," which involves the widening and development of an existing highway. This contrasts with "Green Field" projects, which refer to new highways constructed on entirely new alignments. The petitioners contended that given the "Brown Field" categorization, there was no need for the authorities to change the highway’s alignment.

After considering the arguments, the bench instructed R.K.D. Choudhury, Deputy Solicitor General of India, and C. Boruah, standing counsel for NHAI, to submit their responses to the issues raised by the petitioners within two weeks.

The matter is set for further hearing on February 6, 2025.