Gauhati High Court seeks detailed SIT report on Zubeen Garg case by December 17

Social activists Abhijeet Sharma and Palash Ranjan Baruah who had submitted a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) at the Gauhati High Court, appeared before a Division Bench comprising Justice Michael Zothankhuma and Justice Mital Thakuria.

Registered as PIL/46/2025, the petition names multiple Union ministries, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, External Affairs, Tourism, DONER, and Culture, along with the Government of Assam, the High Commissioner of India in Singapore, Trend MMS Pvt. Ltd., Shyamkanu Mahanta, and Siddharth Sharma as respondents.

Senior Advocate K. N. Choudhary appeared on behalf of the petitioners and led the submissions in court.

In a significant development, the High Court directed the government to submit a comprehensive progress report on the investigation conducted so far by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) by December 17, 2025. The directive is seen as a major step forward by the petitioners, who expressed satisfaction with the court’s order, stating that any negligence or lapses in the probe would now come under the court’s scrutiny.

The court also noted regarding the unusually low turnout before the Justice Saikia Inquiry Commission with regards to the ongoing probe into Zubeen Garg death probe, remarking that such circumstances had created challenges even for a sitting High Court judge in delivering justice.

All PILs related to the case will now be heard together, with Senior Advocate Choudhary set to lead arguments in the subsequent hearings.