Gauhati High Court reserves order on Shyamkanu Mahanta’s bail plea till May 29 in Zubeen Garg death case

The Gauhati High Court has reserved its order till May 29 on the bail plea of Shyamkanu Mahanta in connection with the widely discussed Zubeen Garg death case.

The matter, which has drawn significant public attention across Assam, was heard before the courtroom of Justice Mitali Thakuria and marked the third round of hearings in the case.

During earlier hearings held on May 15 and May 22, Mahanta’s legal counsel submitted additional documents and advanced detailed arguments in support of the bail application.

Senior advocate Pran Bora, appearing on behalf of Mahanta, argued before the court that the death of Zubeen Garg was the result of an unfortunate accident and not an intentional act.

The defence further contended that Mahanta should not be held criminally liable for the incident and cited several statements recorded before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which, according to the defence, supported Mahanta’s claim of innocence.

Mahanta’s legal team also referred to judicial precedents from similar cases while seeking bail from the court.

During the latest hearing, the state strongly opposed the bail plea and sought its rejection. Devajit Lon Saikia appeared along with the state’s legal team, highlighting the importance attached to the case by the government.

With both the prosecution and defence completing their submissions, the High Court reserved its judgment on the bail application till May 29.

The case has remained under intense public scrutiny in Assam over the past several weeks, and the outcome of the bail hearing is expected to have a significant impact on the future course of the high-profile investigation.