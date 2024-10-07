The Gauhati High Court, on October 4 directed the trial Courts not to insist on registering FIRs pertaining to matters which have been registered online on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

The guidelines were issued regarding the release of seized money in connection with cyber frauds or crimes marked on NCRP.

As per the order, crimes registered can cover cyber frauds or crimes and dispose of such matters for releasing the frozen or blocked money to the victims on the basis of police report regarding the authenticity of money seized and its ownership, in addition to the action taken report by the respective cyber police station or investigating officer.



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The Court's notification reads, “The trial Courts are directed not to insist on registration of FIRs in matters which have already been registered online on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal on cyber frauds / crimes and dispose of such matters for releasing the frozen / blocked money to the victims on the basis of police report regarding authenticity of money seized and its ownership, along with the action taken report to be filed by the respective cyber police station / Investigating Officer.”