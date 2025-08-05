Gauhati High Court stays Uriamghat eviction drive until August 14, seeks clarity on land status

The Gauhati High Court has issued a temporary stay on the ongoing eviction drive in Uriamghat, located in Assam’s Golaghat district, until August 14. The decision came from a Division Bench headed by the Chief Justice during a hearing held on Tuesday, following multiple petitions challenging the eviction notice.

The petitioners, around 75 residents of Uriamghat, have raised critical concerns over the legal status of the land, asserting that it has not been officially classified as either forest or revenue land. They argued that the area has been inhabited for several years and that the government has extended welfare schemes to the residents, including homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), electricity connections, and other civic benefits.

Taking note of these submissions, the High Court directed the Assam government to file a comprehensive affidavit by August 14, detailing the legal classification of the disputed land and all actions taken so far. Simultaneously, the court instructed the petitioners to submit all supporting documents to validate their claims of land allotment and residential legitimacy.

The matter gained legal traction after the High Court earlier extended the deadline for compliance with the eviction notice to August 7, 2025, offering temporary relief to the affected residents.

Speaking to the media, Advocate A.R. Bhuyan, representing the petitioners, stated, “We appeared before the Division Bench of the Gauhati High Court today regarding the eviction drive in Uriamghat. The primary contention is that no proper demarcation of the land has been carried out, and thus any eviction is legally untenable.”

He added, “The eviction notice provided only a seven-day window for residents to vacate, without giving them a chance to present their case. We have now submitted all necessary documentation to the Hon’ble High Court. The Bench has fixed August 14 as the next hearing date and directed that all relevant details be submitted in the form of a chargesheet. The petitioners have also been asked to furnish proof of government allotment where applicable.”

The High Court's interim relief has provided a crucial breather for the residents of Uriamghat, who now await further proceedings on August 14.