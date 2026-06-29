Gauhati High Court team reaches Dhubri to probe court stenographer's suicide

A high-level team from the Gauhati High Court arrived in Assam's Dhubri district on June 29 to conduct an administrative inquiry into the death of a court stenographer whose alleged suicide and final WhatsApp status have sparked concern and calls for a thorough investigation.

The deceased, identified as **Shelly Mallick**, was employed as a Grade III stenographer and was attached to the courts of the Civil Judge (Junior Division) No. 2 and the Civil Judge (Senior Division) in Dhubri.

According to official reports, Mallick was found hanging on June 20.

Hours before her death, she allegedly posted a cryptic message on her WhatsApp status that read: *"Those who destroys anyone's life for grudge God will take care of it and return the same thing with interest. So wait for that time."*

The message has drawn widespread attention and prompted questions over whether she may have faced personal or professional harassment before her death.

In response to the incident, the Gauhati High Court deputed a two-member team to Dhubri to conduct an official administrative inquiry.

Sources said the team will examine the workplace environment, scrutinise relevant records and interact with judicial officers and court staff as part of the inquiry.

The probe is expected to ascertain whether workplace-related issues, harassment or any other circumstances may have contributed to Mallick's death.

Local authorities are also cooperating with the visiting High Court team as the inquiry progresses.

The cause of death and the circumstances leading to the incident remain under investigation, and officials are yet to make any findings public.

