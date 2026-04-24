Gauhati High Court to deliver order on Pawan Khera’s anticipatory bail plea today

The Gauhati High Court is set to pronounce its order on the anticipatory bail plea of senior Congress leader Pawan Khera today, April 24.



The matter will be taken up in the court of Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia, who had reserved the order after concluding the hearing on April 21.



Khera had approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a First Information Report (FIR) registered against him in Assam. The case stems from a complaint linked to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, regarding allegations associated with claims about multiple passports.



According to details available on the High Court’s official website, the bail petition was filed on April 20. During the previous hearing, both the prosecution and the defence presented their submissions before the bench. Following the arguments, the court reserved its order.



With the order scheduled to be delivered on Friday, the court’s ruling is awaited. Further details are expected to be available after the pronouncement.