Gauhati High Court to hear accused Siddhartha Sharma’s bail plea today in Zubeen Garg death case

The Gauhati High Court is scheduled to hear the bail application of Siddhartha Sharma on June 4, 2026, in connection with the high-profile Zubeen Garg death case.

The hearing will take place before the court of Justice Parthiv Jyoti Saikia. Siddhartha Sharma, one of the prime accused in the case, approached the High Court seeking bail after his plea was earlier rejected by a Special Fast Track Court.

Sharma filed the bail application on May 26 amid ongoing legal proceedings in the case. He was arrested on October 1 along with co-accused Shyam Kanu Mahanta.

Earlier, the Special Fast Track Court presided over by Judge Sharmila Bhuyan framed charges against Sharma and six other accused under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case, titled State vs Siddhartha Sharma and Six Others, includes charges related to criminal conspiracy, murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, extortion, cheating, criminal breach of trust and causing disappearance of evidence.

Apart from Siddhartha Sharma, the other accused named in the case are Shyamkanu Mahanta, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, Amritprabha Mahanta, Sandipan Garg, Nandeswar Borah and Paresh Baishya.

Following the framing of charges, the matter is set to proceed to trial before the Special Fast Track Court. The High Court's decision on Sharma's bail plea is now awaited.