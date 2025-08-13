Gauhati High Court to hear petition challenging NSA imposed on AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam

A petition has been filed before the Gauhati High Court challenging the invocation of the National Security Act (NSA) in the arrest of AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, according to sources on Wednesday.

The Assam government has already submitted an affidavit to the court in connection with the case. The matter is scheduled for its next hearing on August 26.

Islam, a two-term legislator from the Dhing constituency in Nagaon district, was arrested by Assam Police in April on sedition charges following a series of controversial remarks that triggered public outrage. Authorities registered Nagaon PS Case No. 347/25 under Sections 152, 196, 197(1), 113(3), 352, and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alleging that his statements were inflammatory and posed a threat to public order.

The MLA’s comments, which connected the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir and the 2019 Pulwama bombing to alleged government conspiracies, drew sharp criticism from political circles. Islam went on to accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of complicity in the incidents, demanding an independent probe.

Assam Police, in a post on X, stated: “On the basis of a misleading and instigating statement by Dhing MLA Aminul Islam in public, which went viral and had the potential to create an adverse situation, Nagaon PS Case 347/25 was registered for offences under Sections 152/196/197(1)/113(3)/352/353 BNS. He has been arrested accordingly.”