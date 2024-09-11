A writ petition concerning the custodial death of Tafazzul Islam in Dhing Police Station, Nagaon district, has been filed in the Gauhati High Court. The case was scheduled to be heard today by a Division Bench, but was not taken up. The next hearing date has been set for September 13.

The petition seeks compensation for Islam's family and action against the police officials involved. It alleges that Islam died in police custody on August 23 after being forcefully picked up by a patrol party around 5 am that day.

Key points from the petition include:

- Request for judicial inquiry into the death

- Allegations of physical torture in the police lock-up

- Demand for registration of FIR against accused police officials

- Call for departmental inquiry against officials for misconduct

The petition cites violations of the Assam Police Act and non-compliance with National Human Rights Commission guidelines on custodial deaths. It also references Section 196 of BNSS 2023, which mandates judicial inquiries for custodial deaths.

Advocate Zunaid Khalid, representing the petitioner, confirmed the next hearing date.

It may be mentioned that Tafazul Islam, the prime accused in the gangrape case of a 14-year-old girl in Nagaon district, had attempted to flee police custody by jumping into a nearby pond during an investigation. Islam was arrested on August 23 after the extensive investigation identified him as the third man involved in the case.