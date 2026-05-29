Gauhati High Court to pronounce verdict on Shyamkanu Mahanta’s bail plea in Zubeen Garg death case today

The Gauhati High Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict today, May 29 on the bail plea of Shyamkanu Mahanta in connection with the sensational Zubeen Garg death case.

According to reports, the High Court is expected to deliver its order around 2 PM.

Meanwhile, hearings on the bail applications of five other accused linked to the same case are also scheduled to take place today before the Fast Track Court. Those seeking bail include Shekharjyoti Goswami, Amritprabha Mahanta, Sandipon Garg, Nandeshwar Borah and Paresh Baishya.

The development comes days after a Fast Track Court formally framed charges against all the accused in the case on May 26, paving the way for the commencement of trial proceedings.

Officials said the court framed charges based on the chargesheet submitted earlier by the Criminal Investigation Department. The court finalised the sections and allegations under which the trial will proceed.

Apart from Shyamkanu Mahanta, charges were framed against Siddhartha Sharma, Amritprabha Mahanta, Shekharjyoti Goswami, Sandipon Garg, Paresh Baishya and Nandeshwar Borah.

During the proceedings, the Fast Track Court examined the evidence and materials submitted by the investigating agency before deciding to proceed with the trial against all accused persons.

Senior advocate Ziaur Kamar, associated with the legal proceedings, confirmed that charges have officially been framed and stated that recording of witness statements is scheduled to begin from June 8.

With the framing of charges, the case has now formally entered the trial stage, while further hearings and legal proceedings are expected to continue in the coming weeks.