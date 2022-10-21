The Gauhati High Court on October 21 upheld the Assam government's decision to withdraw the Assamese language paper from the civil service exam conducted by APSC.

With this development, the Assam Public Service Commission will now declare the results of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) without the Assamese language paper.

Earlier, various petitions were filed in the High Court following a decision of the Assam Cabinet abolishing the qualifying language paper for the examinations.

In those petitions, it was claimed that the withdrawal of the Assamese language paper from the APSC exams would benefit the non-Assamese speaking people from outside Assam.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

