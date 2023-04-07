At the Platinum Jubilee Celebration of the Gauhati High Court, President of India Droupadi Murmu praised the court's achievements and its distinct identity with distinguished luminaries.

She emphasized the importance of ethnic diversity, indigenous people for the hill areas, and customary practices for disputes, stating that they are not only expeditious but also crucial for enhancing the sentiments of the indigenous people.

"After its inception in 1948, Gauhati High Court's jurisdiction included 7 states of NE region, and it served as the principal seat while other permanent seats comprised of Kohima, Aizawl, and Itanagar," the President said. "Gauhati HC has played a vital role in upholding customary laws, which has helped in achieving social and economic justice."

President Murmu also urged for sensitivity towards ecological justice and for justice to be inclusive and accessible to all. "Many problems and hindrances in getting justice exist, with one of the primary reasons being the cost incurred. Efforts must be made for a free and fair system," she said.

The President also urged young lawyers to find technological solutions that will help poor people in getting justice. "I request and urge all to provide technology access to the people in need of getting justice," she said.

The Platinum Jubilee Celebration also coincided with the festive season of Rongali Bihu, and the President conveyed her wishes to the people of the state.