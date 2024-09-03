Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College, Dr Abhijit Sarma, highlighted the poor condition of the PWD-maintained Rajgarh Road.

He noted that people on two-wheelers are frequently falling from their scooters and bikes due to the uneven surface.

Dr. Sarma expressed concern that many high officials who travel this road to their offices in Chandmari might also be affected. The senior doctor questioned why no one had directed the contractor to level the large potholes on this road.

This is not the first time, the Gauhati Medical College Superintendent has raised Guwahati's civic issues earlier also wherein he highlighted the traffic woes near a city-based school in the Geetanagar area.



Also Read: Guwahati reels under massive flood amid heavy rainfall, IMD issues warning

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Guwahati early morning, on September 1 leading to flash floods across the city.



Amid incessant downpours, several parts of the city have been inundated creating havoc for the general public.



Chandmari, Beltola, Hatigaon, Six-mile, Noonmati, and Kahilipara are among the localities which have been reeling under logged stormwater.

The urban floods are expected to disrupt movement in traffic as the roads are likely to remain inundated throughout the day amid rainfall.

It must be mentioned that several parts of the city had gone through a similar situation of urban flooding on June 5 due to incessant rainfall causing great inconvenience to the city dwellers.