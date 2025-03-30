In response to the recent arrest of a journalist covering a protest, the Gauhati Press Club (GPC) has urged the government to introduce a law ensuring the safety and security of media personnel while on duty.

During a meeting held at the Press Club premises on Sunday, senior journalists and members of the GPC deliberated on the increasing risks faced by media professionals. The club issued a statement emphasizing the urgent need for a "Protection of Journalists While Working Act" to safeguard reporters in the field.

The members also pressed for official recognition of journalists through government-issued ID cards, in addition to identity cards from their respective institutions and accredited journalist organizations.

Furthermore, the GPC demanded that journalists be compensated for any harm or damages they might suffer while gathering news. The statement also underscored the necessity of legal measures to prevent public figures—including ministers, MLAs, institutions, or individuals—from verbally abusing or harassing journalists, whether in person or on social media.

Highlighting the challenges faced by media professionals, the club advocated for basic amenities, particularly for female journalists, and called for better provisions to support freelance reporters, ensuring they can continue their work without obstacles.

The meeting concluded with a resolution urging the Press Club to formally submit these demands to the Governor, Chief Minister, and other relevant authorities of Assam, while also monitoring their implementation. Additionally, participants proposed the establishment of a legal assistance cell and a coordinated network of press clubs across Assam, alongside an emergency relief cell to address urgent concerns of journalists.

The discussions were triggered by the recent arrest of senior journalist Dilwar Hussain Mozumder, who was taken into custody by Guwahati Police between Tuesday midnight and Thursday morning in connection with two cases filed by a bank employee and the managing director of a financial institution. Mozumder, who was covering a protest linked to an alleged scam at ACAB, has since been granted bail in both cases.