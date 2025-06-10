In order to tackle the severe erosion threatening Assam’s communities and infrastructure along the Brahmaputra River, Gauhati University and the Water Resources Department, Government of Assam, have agreed to collaborate on innovative anti-erosion measures for the Brahmaputra River, following a significant meeting held on Monday, at the Vice Chancellor’s Conference Room . The partnership aims to develop a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement advanced technologies to protect riverbanks, addressing a critical threat to Assam’s communities and infrastructure.

The meeting was chaired by Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice Chancellor, and attended by Sri Bhaskar Sarma, Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department, alongside senior officials and University faculty. Discussions centred on deploying Submerged Vane Technology combined with RCC Jack structures to combat erosion and stabilise river channels.

Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice Chancellor, highlighted the collaboration’s importance. “This partnership with the Water Resources Department marks a pivotal moment in harnessing academic research to tackle Assam’s pressing environmental challenges,” he said. “We are committed to delivering sustainable solutions for our people.”

Prof Nayan Sharma, recently appointed Professor of Excellence at Gauhati University, delivered a technical presentation, where he advocated for a strategic shift in managing the Brahmaputra, proposing the closure of secondary river channels, a method trialled successfully in Assam between 1963 and 1972 with French expertise. “This technology has proven effective elsewhere, notably along the Ganga River between Varanasi and Buxar,” Prof Sharma stated, expressing confidence in its potential for Assam.

The meeting concluded with plans to launch pilot projects in high-priority erosion-prone areas. The forthcoming MoU will formalise this joint effort, blending academic expertise with governmental resources to safeguard Assam’s river systems.