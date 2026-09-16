Gauhati University announces PGSU election schedule, polling on September 30

Gauhati University has announced the schedule for the Post Graduate Students’ Union (PGSU) Election 2026-27, with polling set to be held on September 30 and counting of votes scheduled for October 1.

According to the election notification issued by the Returning Officer, nominations will be invited from bona fide members of the PGSU for various office-bearer posts for the 2026-27 session.

Nomination forms will be issued on September 22 from 10:30 am to 4 pm and on September 23 from 10:30 am to 2 pm at Room No. 12, Meeting Room, Office of the Secretary, University Classes, Gauhati University.

Candidates will have to submit their completed nomination forms by 3 pm on September 23 at the office chamber of the Secretary, University Classes. Scrutiny of the nominations will begin at 3:15 pm the same day, while the list of valid nominations will be notified after 5 pm.

Candidates can withdraw their nominations on September 24 between 10 am and 2 pm. The final list of candidates will be published after 5 pm on the same day.

Campaigning for the election will be permitted from 6 pm on September 24 until 6 pm on September 28, as per the prescribed election rules.

The university will also organise an open debate for the candidates on September 28 at the BKB Auditorium. The debate will be held in two sessions, from 11 am to 1:30 pm and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Polling will take place on September 30 from 9 am to 3 pm. Four polling locations have been designated: Students’ Day Home, Room No. 17 of University Law College, the Department of Assamese in the New Academic Building, and the Department of Sanskrit in the New Academic Building.

Vote counting will begin at 9 am on October 1 at the New Academic Building. The results will be declared after completion of the counting process.

The notification has also directed heads of departments to conduct elections for Departmental Representatives (DRs) to the PGSU. The names of the elected representatives must be submitted to the Returning Officer at Room No. 14, Office of the Secretary, University Classes, on or before October 1, 2026.