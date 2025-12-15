Gauhati University begins reconstruction of Assam Movement martyrs’ memorial

Gauhati University, on December 15, laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of the Swahid Bedi, a memorial dedicated to those who died during the Assam Movement, marking a renewed institutional focus on preserving the history of the mass agitation that reshaped the state’s politics.

The foundation stone was laid by Vice-Chancellor Nani Gopal Mahanta at the university campus. The memorial commemorates individuals who lost their lives during the movement while protesting to protect Assam’s identity and demographic rights.

The event also saw the release of Kumud Nath Sarma Rachanavali, a compiled volume of bilingual writings by the late academic and activist Kumud Nath Sarma. The book, published by Lawyer’s Book Stall, Guwahati, brings together Sarma’s legal and political writings and reflects his role in shaping intellectual debates during the Assam Movement. The programme was organised by the university’s Department of Law in association with the Kumud Nath Sarma Commemoration Committee.

Speaking at the event, Mahanta described Sarma as a key intellectual force behind the movement, noting that his ideas helped frame possible paths towards resolving the agitation. He said Sarma combined legal scholarship with active participation, translating ideology into institutional and practical action.

Former Gauhati High Court judge Biplab Kumar Sharma, who also attended the programme, said Sarma’s ideas continue to hold relevance and noted his contributions to Assamese literature alongside his legal work.

The programme included a welcome address by Aparajita Baruah, head of the university’s postgraduate law department, and a vote of thanks by Gaurav Goswami, a teaching associate in the department.