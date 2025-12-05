Gauhati University refutes claims of exam form window opening a day before exams

Gauhati University on December 5, Friday, refuted allegations that examination form fill-up was opened a day before the examinations. The University termed the claims baseless, clarifying that the form fill-up window had remained open only to ensure that no student faced any disadvantage. The decision, it said, was taken in a student-centric manner to accommodate those who were unable to complete the process within the stipulated timeframe due to genuine constraints.

The University, which conducts over 250 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across regular and arrear semesters, noted that scheduling examinations within a one-month window remains a major academic and administrative challenge. Despite these complexities, GU said it had worked to compress the examination calendar from 45 days to 30 days, balancing operational constraints with the broader interests of students.

Clarifying its stance, Gauhati University said examinations are essential to the teaching-learning-evaluation process, but under NEP-2020, they are not the sole objective. The policy prioritises holistic learning, adequate contact hours, curriculum flexibility, and academic depth through a wider credit-based course system. Students, the University said, are encouraged to audit classrooms initially, understand course scopes, and then make informed choices during registration.

The University also pointed out that with the implementation of NEP-2020, the number of examinable courses has nearly doubled, with the addition of AEC (Ability Enhancement Course), VAC (Value Added Course), MDC (Multidisciplinary Course) and SEC (Skill Enhancement Course) modules. This has expanded both the volume and duration of examinations, necessitating a compressed yet efficient schedule.

According to GU, the decision to modify the examination schedule was taken collectively, following consultations with stakeholders across the University and affiliated colleges. The aim was to ensure adequate academic support, maintain contact hours, and uphold evaluation standards.

Prof. Utpal Sarma, Registrar of Gauhati University, said, “We strongly deny the allegation and reiterate that Gauhati University functioned in the most transparent and student-friendly manner. The examination window was kept open not due to any lapse, but as an intentional step to ensure no student is left behind. Under the NEP framework, our objective is to reinforce holistic learning with adequate teaching hours and a structured evaluation process. We request all affiliated colleges to complete registration and examination approvals within notified timelines so that results can be declared on schedule in the interest of our students.”

The University has urged principals of all affiliated colleges to complete admission, registration, and examination approval processes within prescribed deadlines to ensure the timely conduct of examinations and timely declaration of results.