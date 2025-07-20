Gauhati University conducts B.Ed entrance exam 2025 with 96.58 per cent attendance across 16 cities

Gauhati University successfully conducted the B.Ed Common Entrance Test (GUBEDCET-2025) on Sunday, July 20, registering an exceptional attendance rate of 96.58%, underscoring the University’s continued reputation as a premier academic institution in the Northeast.

A total of 15,282 candidates had registered for the examination, of which 14,760 candidates appeared, reflecting a high turnout and student commitment. The examination was held seamlessly across 18 centres in 16 cities of Assam, with Gauhati University’s own centre alone accommodating 3,332 candidates.

Vice Chancellor Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta credited this turnout to the University's enduring academic legacy, stating, “The overwhelming participation in GUBEDCET-2025 is an affirmation of the growing trust and aspiration students associate with Gauhati University. Our mission has always been to inspire, enable, and empower students, and this response encourages us to keep raising the bar.”

The University, which recently earned global recognition in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025 and was awarded NAAC A+ accreditation, continues to make strides in widening access to quality education and reinforcing its academic presence across the region.

Registrar Dr Utpal Sarma highlighted the smooth execution of the exam. “The successful and glitch-free conduct of GUBEDCET-2025 reflects the University’s meticulous planning and commitment to academic excellence. We thank all stakeholders for ensuring a smooth process and wish all candidates the very best,” he said.

This latest milestone comes shortly after the University’s successful Postgraduate Entrance Examinations earlier this month, which saw over 42,000 applications for approximately 4,500 seats, further establishing Gauhati University as a preferred destination for higher education in the Northeast.

As Gauhati University continues to climb global rankings while strengthening local trust, it remains committed to shaping the next generation of educators and thought leaders—solidifying its role as both a lighthouse of learning and a launchpad for aspiring minds.