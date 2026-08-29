Gauhati University distributes 5,000 educational kits among flood-affected students in Sivasagar

Gauhati University has distributed 5,000 educational kits among students affected by the recent floods in Assam’s Sivasagar district as part of its efforts to minimise disruption to their education.

Of the total kits, more than 3,500 were distributed directly among students of 15 schools in the flood-affected areas. The remaining 1,500 kits were handed over to the Office of the District Inspector of Schools for distribution among other affected students.

The initiative was undertaken as part of the university’s social responsibility efforts, with support from the Gauhati University Press. A university team comprising Prof Dwipen Bezbaruah, Prof Bikash Gogoi and other members travelled to the affected areas, visited schools and interacted with students despite challenging conditions.

Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta said natural disasters should not interrupt a child’s education and emphasised the university’s responsibility to support affected communities.

“Floods and other natural disasters should not come in the way of a child’s education. During such difficult times, it is our responsibility as a university to stand beside our students and communities,” Mahanta said.

He said the initiative was aimed not only at providing educational materials but also at extending support and encouragement to flood-affected children so that they could continue their studies with confidence.

Mahanta said Gauhati University had consistently responded to the needs of society and would continue to extend assistance to communities during difficult times.

Prof Ankuran Dutta, Director of Gauhati University Press, appreciated the staff of the University Press and Professors Dwipen Bezbaruah and Bikash Gogoi for their efforts in implementing the educational kit distribution programme.

The initiative is part of Gauhati University’s broader response to the recent floods in Assam. Earlier, the university contributed Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support people affected by the floods.

The university has also provided relief assistance to affected families in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts and initiated measures for the scientific conservation of centuries-old Vaishnavite manuscripts damaged by the floods.