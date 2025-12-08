Gauhati University felicitates Prof. B N Goswami on selection as ANRF Prime Minister Professor

Gauhati University on Monday, December 8 felicitated noted climate scientist Prof. B.N. Goswami following his selection as the ANRF Prime Minister Professor, a distinction Vice Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta described as a “moment of immense pride” for the institution and the region.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Mahanta said Prof. Goswami’s contributions to atmospheric and climate science have been “Himalayan in scale,” particularly for the Northeast, where his research has significantly shaped scientific understanding and policy perspectives. “His association with Gauhati University will further strengthen our research ecosystem and inspire a new generation of scholars,” the Vice Chancellor added.

The felicitation ceremony witnessed the presence of faculty members, teaching associates, research scholars, and technical and scientific staff. Registrar Prof. Utpal Sarma and several senior faculty members also attended the programme.

Expressing gratitude for the honour, Prof. Goswami said he was deeply humbled by the recognition. “I look forward to actively contributing to Gauhati University’s academic and research environment. Universities in this region have extraordinary potential to address pressing scientific and societal challenges through rigorous interdisciplinary research,” he said.

University officials noted that Prof. Goswami’s association is set to bolster advanced research initiatives, mentorship programmes, and collaborative scientific pursuits, reinforcing Gauhati University’s ambition to emerge as a leading academic and research hub in the Northeast and beyond.