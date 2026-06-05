Gauhati University moves to counter FYUGP rumours, says pending results due within 30 days

Gauhati University, on June 5, sought to quell growing confusion over the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) and other academic issues, assuring students that pending examination results would be declared within the next 30 days while dismissing misinformation circulating on social media.

The university organised a social media Live session in which senior officials responded to hundreds of queries from students on academic programmes, examinations, results and institutional policies. The interaction came amid a surge of rumours related to FYUGP, the Four-Year Integrated Master's Programme (FYIMP), examination results and the status of various courses and departments.

Registrar Utpal Sarma said the university had observed a significant increase in misleading information being circulated online regarding FYUGP, examination-related matters and the alleged discontinuation of courses and departments.

“This initiative reflects the University’s firm commitment to counter misinformation and ensure that students receive accurate information directly from official sources,” Sarma said.

“We have observed a significant increase in the misuse of social media platforms by vested interests to spread misleading information regarding FYUGP, the alleged discontinuation of courses and departments, examination-related matters, and other academic issues,” he added.

The session drew nearly 500 participants at its peak, with students raising questions on a wide range of academic concerns beyond FYUGP.

Officials clarified issues related to the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), including the advantages of a four-year undergraduate degree, the distinction between Honours and Honours with Research, eligibility criteria for pursuing Honours with Research, and the prospects for PhD admissions after completing the programme.

The university also addressed queries regarding the process for colleges seeking approval to offer the fourth year of undergraduate study under the NEP framework.

Addressing concerns over examinations and results, officials said pending results are expected to be declared within the next 30 days.

The university said students could continue to submit queries through its official social media channels and announced plans to introduce a dedicated email helpline to facilitate faster responses to concerns.

University authorities urged students to rely on official sources for information and said continued engagement between students, affiliated colleges and the administration would be key to the successful implementation of NEP reforms across the state.