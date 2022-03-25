In a recent announcement, Gauhati University provided a half-day leave for all staff to watch the film 'The Kashmir Files,' which had a record-breaking box office haul.

This comes after state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma granted all government employees a half-day off to attend the same movie in theatres.

The employee can take a half-day absence by receiving prior approval from the competent reporting authority, according to a GU notification dated March 23, 2022.

It was also stated that all officers, instructors, and staff of the university who are on special leave would be required to present their movie tickets to their respective offices the next working day.

The decision to grant half-day leave to GU staff was made with the permission of the Vice-Chancellor of the University on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.