Gauhati University honours literary giant Maheswar Neog with memorial lecture and exhibition

Gauhati University's tribute to renowned Assamese scholar Prof Maheswar Neog highlighted urgent concerns about preserving regional literary traditions amid growing cultural homogenisation.

The memorial lecture on September 16 drew attention to Prof Neog's role as a cultural guardian whose work remains vital for contemporary Assamese identity. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta emphasised the scholar's relevance for today's generation, calling him "a tireless devotee of Assamese language and culture."

Prof Neog, who died in 1999, dedicated his career to documenting and analysing Assamese literature, folklore, and cultural practices at a time when regional languages faced increasing pressure from dominant linguistic forces. His extensive research on medieval Assamese literature and Vaishnavite traditions helped establish academic credibility for regional scholarship.

The event, organised with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, featured keynote speaker Prof. Navamalati Neog Chakraborty from Calcutta University, who examined the scholar's philosophical contributions to understanding Assamese cultural heritage.

A companion exhibition, "Through the Lens: The Life and Works of Prof. Maheswar Neog," runs until September 22, showcasing manuscripts, photographs, and personal artefacts that illustrate his scholarly journey.

The university also launched "The Essence of the Visionary: The Legacy of Dr Maheswar Neog," a new publication examining his intellectual contributions.

Regional Director Sopam Ranabir Singh noted the timing's significance as educational institutions nationwide grapple with balancing local cultural preservation against globalisation pressures.