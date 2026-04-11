Gauhati University issues clarification over unauthorised admission notification for 2026–27

Gauhati University has issued an official clarification after misleading information regarding admissions for the 2026–27 academic session was circulated by an external education portal operating under the name 'Education Dunia'.



In a statement, a university spokesperson said that no official notification for admissions to the upcoming academic session has been released so far. The spokesperson described the information being circulated through the portal as unauthorised and not reflective of the university’s official position.



The clarification comes amid confusion among prospective undergraduate students and their guardians, many of whom had come across the purported admission details online. The university has advised aspirants to rely exclusively on verified and official communication channels for accurate information.



It further stated that all admission-related announcements, including details of the Common Admission Portal, will be formally issued through the Department of Higher Education Government of Assam as well as on the university’s official website.



Reiterating its commitment to transparency, the university emphasised that authentic information regarding the admission process would be disseminated through designated official platforms. It also urged students and stakeholders to verify any updates before acting on them to avoid misinformation.