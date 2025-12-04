Gauhati University launches cyber hygiene internship to boost students’ digital safety competence

In an effort to enhance digital safety awareness among students, the NSS Cell of Gauhati University, in collaboration with Assam Police, launched the Cyber Hygiene Internship Programme on Tuesday. The initiative aims to equip students with crucial cyber safety skills and promote responsible online behaviour amid rising digital threats.

Inaugurating the programme, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta underscored the growing significance of cyber awareness in higher education. “Digital literacy now goes beyond mastering tools—it involves understanding online risks, safeguarding oneself and making informed digital choices. Universities have a responsibility to prepare students not just for careers but also for safe and responsible digital citizenship,” he said.

Vivek Raj Singh, IPS, IGP (Training & Armed Police), highlighted the security challenges emerging in the digital age. He pointed out that cybercrime is evolving faster than other forms of crime, placing young users—who constitute the largest online demographic—at heightened risk. “Awareness is the first line of defence. Programmes like this empower students to stay alert and protected,” he noted.

The event was attended by several senior officials, including Prof. Utpal Sarma, Registrar; Dr. Hemanta Kr. Nath, Secretary, University Classes; and Dr. Ranjan Kr. Kakati, Director of Students’ Welfare.

During the technical sessions, experts such as Gitanjali Doley, APS (Addl. SP, CID); Shikhar Dwivedi, Security Consultant, India Future Foundation; Shalini Rathore, People & Culture Head, India Future Foundation; and Deepak Das, ACP Cyber Crime, Guwahati Police Commissionerate, addressed students on a range of cyber safety topics.

Resource persons offered practical insights into creating secure passwords, practising safe browsing, identifying cyber threats, and managing personal data responsibly. Students were also briefed on preventive measures against cyber fraud, malware, phishing attempts and social engineering attacks.