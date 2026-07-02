Gauhati University launches first month-long journalism summer training programme

Gauhati University's Department of Communication and Journalism on July 1 launched its first month-long Summer Training and Internship Programme, bringing together 30 students from across the Northeast for intensive practical training in media and communication.

The initiative, organised as part of the department's Diamond Jubilee celebrations, will run until July 31. It seeks to equip aspiring media professionals with hands-on experience in areas such as media production, filmmaking, photography, media writing and digital storytelling.

The programme was inaugurated by Gauhati University Registrar Prof. Utpal Kumar Sarma. Head of the Department Prof. Ankuran Dutta said the initiative reflects the department's focus on strengthening practical learning alongside academic training and preparing students for the changing media industry.

Established in 1967, the Department of Communication and Journalism is among the country's oldest institutions for media education. The summer programme is being held for the first time and has selected participants from different Northeastern states.

Along with classroom sessions, the participants will undertake practical assignments, workshops and industry interactions. The programme will also feature sessions by journalists, filmmakers, media professionals and communication experts from across the country.

The training will conclude on July 31, when participants are expected to present projects developed during the course.