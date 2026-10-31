Gauhati University has launched a youth-led initiative to tackle substance abuse in Assam through community participation, prevention and awareness, with students potentially earning academic credits for structured social service under the programme.

The Four Corner Club (FCC) was formally announced at a workshop held in Guwahati on October 29. Vice Chancellor Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta agreed in principle to a proposal to award academic credits to students participating in community service activities under the initiative, subject to university regulations.

If implemented, the proposal would allow students to earn credits that could count towards their final academic results, linking community service with their academic journey and encouraging greater youth participation in efforts to address social problems, particularly drug abuse.

The initiative aims to build a sustained network of student volunteers who can work with families, teachers and local communities to reduce the demand for drugs and prevent substance abuse.

The workshop was jointly organised by the Srimanta Foundation for Culture & Society, Gauhati University and the Recovery Wellness Society, in partnership with the Directorate of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of Assam.

Speaking at the event, retired IPS officer and Srimanta Foundation Managing Trustee Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta stressed that tackling the drug problem requires more than enforcement against drug suppliers. He said efforts to curb the supply of narcotics must be accompanied by measures to reduce demand through awareness, prevention and sustained community participation.

Mahanta interacted with students, faculty members, guardians and community representatives to discuss programmes planned under the initiative over the next two years.

Gauhati University Registrar Professor Utpal Sarma and Assam Social Justice & Empowerment Director Suswapna Kakoty also addressed the gathering. Dr Ranjan Kakoti, the university's National Service Scheme (NSS) nodal officer and Dean of Students' Affairs, delivered the welcome address.

The workshop also featured a session on addiction and mental health led by clinical psychologist Priyanka Bhattacharjee. Anupam Rohit, Project Head of the Recovery Wellness Society, introduced the Four Corner Club framework and outlined a proposed one-month action plan.

Actor and FCC Youth Icon Udayan Duarah conducted an ice-breaking session to engage participants and encourage interaction.

Four pillars to tackle drug abuse

The Four Corner Club is built around four pillars: Myself, My Family, My Teachers and My Community. The framework seeks to encourage young people to take responsibility for their own well-being while involving families, educational institutions and local communities in preventing substance abuse.

Through awareness campaigns, preventive interventions and community engagement, the initiative aims to create a sustained, community-based movement focused on reducing drug demand and building resilience among young people.

The workshop concluded with the formal announcement of the club's formation and a pledge by participants to work collectively against substance abuse.

Guddu P Basumatary, a faculty member and the club's nodal officer, will coordinate the implementation of the planned activities with the designated group of students, teachers and guardians.

The initiative places youth participation at the centre of Assam's efforts to address substance abuse, with the proposed academic-credit system intended to provide students with an additional incentive to engage in sustained community service.