Gauhati University launches mission to restore flood-damaged manuscripts at Sivasagar Satra

In a significant effort to protect Assam's cultural heritage in the aftermath of the recent floods, Gauhati University has launched a scientific conservation drive to restore rare Sanchipat manuscripts damaged by floodwaters at the historic Medhijan Shri Shri Gajala Satra in Sivasagar district.

A specialised team of experts led by Medini Mohan Gogoi from the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies and Dhanjit Talukdar from the Manuscript Section of the Krishna Kanta Handiqui Library is undertaking the restoration process. The team is carefully separating, cleaning and chemically treating individual manuscript pages to prevent further deterioration and fungal infestation caused by prolonged exposure to floodwaters.

The conservation initiative covers several rare Sanchipat manuscripts, including Kirtan, Bhakti Ratnavali, Bhakti Premawali, various Charit-Puthis, Kathasar and other important texts that form an integral part of Assam's literary, spiritual and historical legacy.

Among the most significant manuscripts currently undergoing restoration are an approximately 300-year-old manuscript of the Ramayana, a 263-year-old manuscript of Kirtan, and the Dasham, all regarded as invaluable repositories of the state's cultural and intellectual heritage.

The initiative is being carried out under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, whose tenure has seen Gauhati University expand its efforts towards the conservation, research and restoration of Assam's manuscript collections, Sanchipat archives and other traditional knowledge resources.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Prof. Mahanta said that manuscripts are not merely historical documents but living testimonies of Assam's knowledge traditions, civilisation, culture and identity. He said preserving these invaluable records is a moral, academic and social responsibility, adding that heritage conservation is essential to safeguarding the state's history, values and collective identity for future generations.

Established in the 18th century, Medhijan Shri Shri Gajala Satra houses a rich collection of manuscripts that document Assam's literary traditions, religious philosophy, historical narratives and intellectual heritage. Through the ongoing scientific restoration effort, Gauhati University aims to ensure that these centuries-old manuscripts are preserved for future generations while strengthening the state's efforts to protect its enduring cultural legacy.