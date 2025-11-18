Gauhati University lays foundation for statue honouring Zubeen Garg

Gauhati University has laid the foundation stone for a statue dedicated to Assam’s celebrated musician and cultural icon Zubeen Garg on his birth anniversary, marking a major initiative to honour his artistic legacy and enduring influence on Assamese identity.

The ceremony, held on the university campus, reflected the deep admiration and emotional connection that generations of Assamese people hold for Garg, whose music and creative work continue to inspire artists and youth alike.

Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta described Garg as more than a musical figure, calling him “a powerful symbol of our culture”. He said the university’s tribute aims to motivate students to take pride in their heritage and carry forward the spirit of Assamese culture through creativity and self-expression.

The event was attended by Registrar Prof Utpal Sharma, Secretary of Classes Dr Hemanta Kumar Nath, Dean of the Faculty of Technology Prof. Shikhar Kumar Sharma, Director of Students’ Welfare Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati, Deputy Director Dr Kuldeep Patgiri, and Director of the Centre for Performing Arts and Culture Prof Pranjal Saikia, along with faculty members, guests, and students.

Various student bodies and departments – including the Sateertha Samaj of the Assamese Department, the Natya Parishad, the Postgraduate Students’ Union, and the Department of Folklore Studies – organised commemorative events on campus to celebrate the artist’s birth anniversary.