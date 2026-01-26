Gauhati University marks 79th Foundation Day alongside Republic Day

Gauhati University today marked a moment of dual significance as it celebrated the 77th Republic Day of India alongside its 79th Foundation Day, commemorating nearly eight decades of academic excellence, leadership, and service to society.

On the occasion of Republic Day, the University reflected on the Constitution of India not merely as a legal document, but as a living idea that binds a diverse nation into a shared democratic vision.

Reflecting on the University’s long journey, the Vice-Chancellor noted that what began as a visionary movement in Sivasagar in 1917, culminating in the establishment of Gauhati University in 1948, has grown into a premier institution serving both the region and the nation.

"On this Foundation Day, I pay tribute to the visionaries and contributors whose sacrifices have shaped the golden intellectual journey of the University of Gauhati since its inception,” - Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta added.

With NAAC A+ accreditation and a 9th-place ranking among State Universities in NIRF 2025, the University today stands as a symbol of academic credibility and institutional excellence. From its modest beginnings with 18 affiliated colleges and 8 postgraduate departments, Gauhati University has grown into a comprehensive academic ecosystem comprising over 45 departments and more than 320 affiliated colleges across Assam, offering programmes in Arts, Science, Commerce, Law, and Engineering.

The day’s programme included the unfurling of the National Flag by the Vice Chancellor, and the University Flag by the Registrar, followed by the presentation of awards to students, researchers, and university employees for their outstanding contributions to the academic and holistic growth of the University.

As Gauhati University celebrates 79 years of its legacy, the occasion stands as a tribute to its founders, educators, and the vibrant student and alumni community, while reaffirming its commitment to its motto, “Vidyaya Sādhayeta” (achievement through learning), and to its enduring role in nation-building.