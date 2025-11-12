Gauhati University, OKDISCD sign MoU to boost research and academic collaboration

Gauhati University and the Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development (OKDISCD), Guwahati, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on research, teaching, and academic development.

The agreement aims to promote joint research initiatives, sharing of academic resources, and organisation of training programmes, seminars, and workshops. The collaboration spans multiple disciplines including Economics, Education, History, Political Science, Geography, Sociology, Social Work, Philosophy, Anthropology, and Environmental Science.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials from both institutions. Representing Gauhati University were Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Registrar Prof. Utpal Sarma, Academic Registrar Prof. Rajib Handique, and Law Officer Dipak Talukdar. From OKDISCD, Acting Director Prof. Saswati Choudhury, Administrative Officer Diganta Ranjan Patgiri, and faculty members Rajdeep Singha and Arunima Deka participated.

Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta described the MoU as a step forward in fostering academic collaboration and research excellence. “This partnership will enable us to jointly address important societal and regional issues through meaningful research and knowledge exchange,” he said.

Prof. Saswati Choudhury, Acting Director of OKDISCD, said the collaboration would deepen institutional ties and promote collective learning. “We look forward to engaging in joint research and academic activities that contribute to social and regional development,” she added.

The MoU also includes provisions for faculty exchange, joint supervision of research scholars, and collaborative projects related to intellectual property. Both institutions expressed optimism that the partnership will enhance the quality of higher education and research across Assam and the North East.