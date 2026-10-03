Gauhati University PGSU Election 2026-27: AASU-backed candidates win key posts; ABVP, ACP bag 3 each

Counting of votes for the Gauhati University Postgraduate Students' Union (PGSU) election for 2026-27 concluded late on Friday, with AASU-backed candidates securing several key posts. Candidates backed by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Asom Chatra Parishad (ACP) also won seats in the student body.

AASU-backed candidate Arunav Duwarah was elected president after securing 1,471 votes. Abantika Mahanta won the post of literary secretary with 1,729 votes, while Jyotirmoy Das was elected boys' common room secretary with 2,181 votes.

Anushka Medhi won the girls' common room secretary post with 1,931 votes, while Neel Kamal Baruah was elected cultural secretary with 2,220 votes, the highest number of votes among the winning candidates whose results were reported.

Dubari Saikia was elected music secretary and Rajib Boro sports secretary unopposed.

The ABVP also secured three posts in the election. Krishtina Lahon was elected assistant secretary (postgraduate) with 1,745 votes, while Bhisanka Jyoti Dutta won the assistant secretary (undergraduate) post with 2,077 votes. Krishti Saikia was elected fine arts secretary with 1,590 votes.

The ACP, the student wing of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), won three posts. Amartya Duarah was elected vice-president with 1,799 votes, while Rainbow Narzary won gymnasium secretary with 2,192 votes. Suman Sahil Pegu was elected major games secretary with 1,839 votes.

The election was also marked by controversy over the posts of general secretary and social service secretary. Elections to both posts were cancelled after Gauhati University authorities cancelled the nominations of the candidates contesting them. The decision triggered several rounds of protests on the campus.

The PGSU election is held to elect representatives to the students' union at Gauhati University, with candidates supported by different student organisations contesting several office-bearer posts.