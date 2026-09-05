Gauhati University Professor Dr Ankuran Dutta honoured with National Teachers Award 2026
President Droupadi Murmu presented the National Teachers Award 2026 to Gauhati University's Dr Ankuran Dutta in New Delhi. The honour recognised his contribution to education and to communication and journalism.
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Story highlights
- The award ceremony took place in New Delhi with the President officiating
- Dr Dutta leads Gauhati University's Department of Communication and Journalism
- The honour recognised his sustained contribution to education and media studies
Professor Dr Ankuran Dutta, Head of the Department of Communication and Journalism at Gauhati University, has been honoured with the prestigious National Teachers Award 2026.
The award was presented to Dr Dutta by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held in New Delhi.
The recognition highlights Dr Dutta’s contribution to the field of education and his work in communication and journalism. His achievement has brought recognition to Gauhati University and Assam at the national level.
The National Teachers Award recognises teachers for their contribution to education and their efforts towards improving the learning environment and empowering students.
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