Gauhati University Professor Dr Ankuran Dutta honoured with National Teachers Award 2026

Professor Dr Ankuran Dutta, Head of the Department of Communication and Journalism at Gauhati University, has been honoured with the prestigious National Teachers Award 2026.

The award was presented to Dr Dutta by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held in New Delhi.

The recognition highlights Dr Dutta’s contribution to the field of education and his work in communication and journalism. His achievement has brought recognition to Gauhati University and Assam at the national level.

The National Teachers Award recognises teachers for their contribution to education and their efforts towards improving the learning environment and empowering students.