Gauhati University professors ranked among world’s top 2% scientists by Stanford

Gauhati University has earned global recognition with three of its professors featuring in the World’s Top 2% Scientists List 2025, compiled by Stanford University.

The achievement underscores the university’s growing international stature in research and academic excellence.

The faculty members were recognised in the career-long impact category, highlighting their sustained contributions to research. Prof. Bhupendra Nath Goswami, Professor of Excellence, secured a global rank of 22,145; Prof. Prodeep Phukan of the Department of Chemistry ranked 142,822; and Prof. Bipan Hazarika of the Department of Mathematics was placed at 361,120.

In addition, based on 2024 citation performance, Prof. Goswami attained rank 18,265, Prof. Hazarika was placed at 148,503, and Dr. Ranjit Thakuria, Associate Professor in the Department of Chemistry, earned rank 270,404.

The rankings, curated annually by Professor John P.A. Ioannidis and his team at Stanford, evaluate scientists worldwide using robust indicators such as citation metrics, h-index, co-authorship-adjusted hm-index, authorship position citations, and a composite c-score. The 2025 edition features 6,239 Indian researchers in the single-year category and 3,372 in the career-long category, reflecting the country’s expanding research footprint.

Gauhati University Vice Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta lauded the recognition, saying, “This is a matter of great pride for Gauhati University and Assam. It speaks volumes about the dedication, innovation, and global impact of our faculty. At GU, we are committed to nurturing a world-class research ecosystem that contributes to international scholarship while inspiring future generations.”

This is the second year in a row that GU faculty members have been included in Stanford’s Top 2% list. The honour not only celebrates the exceptional achievements of the university’s researchers but also reinforces GU’s commitment to advancing knowledge, innovation, and academic leadership on the global stage.