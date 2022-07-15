Assam’s Gauhati University made its name among the top 100 educational institutes on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) overall performance list.

The Ministry of Education, Government of India on Friday released the list of Institutes and colleges in India where they are ranked as per the overall performance.

Gauhati University was ranked 64th in the Overall Category and 36th in the University category as per the NIRF 2022.

National Institute of Technology Silchar ranked 76th in the Overall category which is a significant rise from the 93rd rank it held in the year 2021.

The institute also ranked 50th in the Research category.

Tezpur University ranked 90th in Overall and 50th in the University category.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Guwahati was ranked 13th rank in the Pharmacy category.

Notably, the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has retained its position in the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF), achieving 7th Rank in Engineering Category this year.

The Institute also retained its position in the "Overall Category, ranking 8th in NIRF 2022.

Congratulating the institute on its performance, Prof. T. G. Sitharam Director, IIT Guwahati, said.

"The performance of the institute directly reflects the contribution of the students and the faculty members and we will continue to support their efforts."

In 2021, Gauhati University ranked 67th in the overall category and 45th in the University category. Tezpur University came was ranked 73rd in the Overall category and 46th in the University category.