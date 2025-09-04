Gauhati University ranks 9th among India’s top state universities in NIRF 2025

Gauhati University has achieved a significant milestone by securing the ninth position among India's top 10 state public universities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings announced by the Ministry of Education.

The achievement marks a notable recognition for the Assam-based institution, which competed against numerous state universities across the country. Assam's Education Minister Ranoj Pegu celebrated the accomplishment on social media, calling it a "proud moment" for the state.

According to the NIRF rankings, Jadavpur University in Kolkata claimed the top spot, followed by Anna University in Chennai at second place. Panjab University, Chandigarh rounded out the top three positions.

The rankings also featured Andhra University, Visakhapatnam (4th), Kerala University, Thiruvananthapuram (5th), Cochin University of Science and Technology (6th), Osmania University, Hyderabad (7th), and University of Kashmir, Srinagar (8th) ahead of Gauhati University. Bharathiar University, Coimbatore secured the tenth position.

The NIRF rankings evaluate institutions based on parameters including teaching, learning resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception. The framework serves as India's official ranking system for higher education institutions.

Meanwhile, Assam Minister Ranjit Kumar Dass attended the inaugural ceremony of the Western Zonal Youth Festival held at Abhayapuri College in Bongaigaon. Speaking on the occasion, the minister lauded Gauhati University’s recent achievement of climbing from the 11th to the 9th position in the national rankings.

Calling it a “positive step,” Dass congratulated the entire Gauhati University fraternity for their collective effort in attaining this milestone at the all-India level.

This recognition places Gauhati University among the country's premier state-funded educational institutions, highlighting its academic standards and overall performance in various evaluation criteria set by the national ranking body.