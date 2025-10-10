Gauhati University rejects ‘baseless and malicious’ allegations against vice chancellor

Gauhati University has issued a strong statement refuting what it called “false and malicious” allegations circulating on print, electronic, and social media platforms against the university administration and Vice Chancellor.

The university described the claims as “totally baseless, misleading, and derogatory,” asserting that they are part of a deliberate attempt to damage the institution’s reputation.

“The University functions with complete transparency and integrity. Every financial and administrative decision follows due diligence and is subjected to multiple layers of institutional and statutory approval,” said Dr. Utpal Sarma, Registrar of Gauhati University. “The recent attempts to malign the reputation of the Vice Chancellor and the University are unfortunate, baseless, and appear to be politically motivated.”

The university emphasised that it operates under the Gauhati University Act, 1947, and that all financial and administrative activities are conducted within the framework of government-approved norms and procedures. University accounts are regularly audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, ensuring full transparency, officials said.

According to the statement, all expenditures are made strictly within the approved annual budget, which is reviewed by the Finance Committee, the Executive Council, and the University Court. Procurement processes follow government-approved systems such as the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), the Assam Tender Portal, and university rate contracts, in line with state procurement guidelines.

Construction and project-related decisions, the university added, are taken only after recommendation by its Construction Committee. For high-value projects, tenders are floated publicly through the Assam e-Procurement Portal and advertised in leading newspapers to maintain transparency and accountability.

Dr Sarma further said, “The acts of brazen and motivated allegations reflect sheer frustration on the part of certain individuals who seek to create confusion and controversy. Such statements, built on wild imagination and devoid of logic, only expose the unstable mindset of those spreading them.”

The university confirmed that it has initiated legal proceedings against individuals responsible for spreading defamatory material. It also urged the public and media to avoid speculation and rely only on verified information from official sources.

Reaffirming its commitment to academic excellence, research leadership, and ethical governance, Gauhati University stated that it remains “undeterred by attempts to malign its image” and will continue to pursue its developmental goals “with integrity and transparency.”