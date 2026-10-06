Gauhati University rejects ‘misleading’ claims over PGSU poll, defends nomination process

Gauhati University on October 6 rejected what it described as “inaccurate and misleading information” being circulated over the nomination and grievance process for the Post-Graduate Students’ Union (PGSU) Election 2026–27, asserting that the process was conducted through established institutional mechanisms.

The university said decisions relating to the candidature of students were based on official records and considered by the Returning Officer, Election Tribunal, Appeal Hearing Committee and Grievances Redressal Cell.

Prof Utpal Sarma, Registrar of Gauhati University, said the institution had a responsibility to place the complete facts on record and denied that any individual student had been targeted.

“The matter has been dealt with through the established institutional mechanisms and on the basis of official records. There has been no question of targeting any individual student,” Sarma said.

The university said that during scrutiny of nominations on September 23, information concerning the eligibility of Nayan Akash Bora and another candidate, Pratik Sharma, was brought to the notice of the Returning Officer.

The matter was subsequently referred to the Election Tribunal, which advised that the nominations of the two candidates should not be considered. Election Notification-5/2026 dated September 24 recorded the cancellation of the nominations pursuant to the tribunal's decision.

The university said the subsequent appeal process was also conducted through the prescribed mechanism. Bora submitted appeals on September 25 and 26, following which an Appeal Hearing Committee was constituted on September 26 after legal opinion was obtained.

According to the university, Bora was given an opportunity to appear before the committee and the hearing was video recorded. The findings were subsequently communicated to the concerned parties, while a Grievances Redressal Cell was constituted on September 27.

Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati, Secretary, University Classes, said it was important to consider the complete sequence of events.

“It is therefore incorrect to suggest that the University acted arbitrarily or without providing an opportunity for the matter to be considered,” Kakati said.

Dual enrolment at centre of dispute

The university said its records showed that the concerned student had simultaneously pursued two postgraduate programmes.

According to the university, the student initially took admission in one postgraduate programme under the fee-waiver category but did not clear all papers of the first and second semesters. Subsequently, the student took admission in another postgraduate programme, also under the fee-waiver category.

University records further showed that the student continued to remain a hostel boarder as a third-semester student of the earlier programme, while hostel accommodation was also offered as a first-semester student of the subsequent programme. The latter accommodation was not accepted, while the earlier hostel status remained active.

The university said the issue was not merely technical as admission under fee-waiver provisions and access to institutional facilities had implications for other eligible students.

Kakati said past practices could not be treated as a basis for continuing arrangements that were inconsistent with prescribed rules.

“A past practice cannot become a precedent for perpetuating something that is not in accordance with the prescribed framework,” he said.

University cites election rules

Prof S K Singh, Returning Officer for the PGSU Election 2026–27, said the election was being conducted within the applicable rules and institutional framework.

He said the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee emphasised a transparent and structured student election process, including eligibility conditions, scrutiny and grievance-redressal mechanisms.

“Once information relevant to the eligibility of a candidate is brought before the election authorities, it has to be examined in accordance with the applicable rules,” Singh said.

He added that candidates had the right to seek redress through the prescribed mechanism.

The university's clarification comes amid controversy over the candidature of Bora and Sharma. The Election Tribunal had earlier recommended that their nominations not be considered over simultaneous enrolment in two postgraduate programmes.

Gauhati University has appealed to students and stakeholders to rely on verified information and official records and maintain peace and discipline on the campus.

The university reiterated that the PGSU Election 2026–27 would be conducted in accordance with the applicable rules and that genuine grievances would be considered through the appropriate institutional forums.