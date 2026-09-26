Gauhati University student death: Family alleges 22-year-old suffered before death, seeks thorough probe

The mortal remains of 22-year-old Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria were taken to her home after the completion of her post-mortem examination, as her family awaited further developments in the investigation into her death.

Speaking after the post-mortem, Nimisha’s father said his daughter had suffered before her death and demanded that the person responsible be punished according to law.

“My daughter suffered before she died. The person responsible should also face punishment. The guilty must be punished,” he said.

The family has called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Nimisha’s death and sought clarity on the events preceding her death.

The post-mortem findings are expected to assist investigators in determining the possible cause and circumstances of death. Further investigation will be crucial in establishing the sequence of events and determining responsibility, if any.

Nimisha’s family said they would continue to seek answers as the investigation progresses and urged the authorities to take appropriate legal action against anyone found responsible.