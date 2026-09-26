Gauhati University student found dead at Guwahati homestay; alleged boyfriend detained

A 21-year-old student of Gauhati University was found dead at a homestay in Guwahati late Friday night, September 25, with police investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

The student, who was pursuing Sociology at Gauhati University, was a resident of Dharapur under the Azara police station area.



Her body was found at Rudra’s Kitchen Homestay on Friday, following which police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.



According to preliminary information, the student had reportedly gone to the homestay with a male acquaintance. They were allegedly staying there since September 20, though this detail has not yet been officially confirmed by police.



A student identified as Ashiq Ali has been named as an accused in connection with the incident. Ali, who was reportedly known to the student as her boyfriend, has allegedly told people that she died by suicide. However, this claim has not been independently established, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.



Police are examining the events leading up to the incident and are expected to question people connected with the case. The exact cause of death is yet to be established, and further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.