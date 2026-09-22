Gauhati University, Thailand explore stronger academic and institutional ties

Gauhati University and Thailand explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation in higher education, research, information technology, culture, training, internships and academic exchange during an interaction with a senior Thai delegation in Guwahati.

The delegation was led by H.E. Mrs Urasa Mongkolnavin, Director-General, Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, and included officials from the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs and representatives of Thai universities.

Welcoming the delegation, Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta highlighted the long-standing historical, cultural and linguistic links between Thailand, India and the Northeast. He said these connections could provide a strong foundation for expanding contemporary academic and institutional partnerships.

Prof. Mahanta particularly referred to the historical and linguistic links between the Thai language and the ancient Tai-Ahom language, highlighting the university’s initiatives to promote and preserve these connections.

He also noted Thailand’s engagement with India through regional and multilateral platforms, including ASEAN, BIMSTEC, the East Asia Summit, Mekong-Ganga Cooperation and IORA, and expressed hope that bilateral relations would gain further momentum.

Speaking at the programme, Urasa Mongkolnavin highlighted the scope for expanding the Thailand-India strategic partnership, particularly in education, tourism, culture, training, internships and academic exchange. She also pointed to opportunities for greater cooperation in information technology and higher education with Indian institutions, including Gauhati University.

The discussions covered possible student exchange programmes, collaboration among teachers and researchers, training and internship opportunities, and joint initiatives in information technology and higher education.

The interaction was attended by Gauhati University Registrar Prof. Utpal Sharma, Academic Registrar Prof. Rajib Handique, representatives of Thai universities, faculty deans, Heads of Departments, faculty members, research scholars, officials of the Centre for South East Asian Studies and other university officials.

The interaction marked a step towards expanding academic and research engagement between Gauhati University and institutions in Thailand, while building on the historical, cultural and linguistic connections between the two countries.