Gauhati University to honour Zubeen Garg by renaming Performing Arts Centre

In a heartfelt tribute to late singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, Gauhati University has announced that its Centre for Performing Arts and Culture will be renamed after the legendary artiste.



The university authorities confirmed the decision on Friday, stating that the move is part of four proposals accepted to immortalize the singer’s unparalleled contributions to music and culture.



As part of the tribute, a statue of Zubeen Garg will be installed in front of the centre, serving as a symbol of inspiration for generations to come. The university also plans to publish a coffee table book featuring biographical narratives and creative highlights of Garg’s artistic journey.



To further inspire young talents, the varsity will introduce a new competition category titled “Zubeen’s Songs” in its inter-college youth festival, enabling budding singers to perform and keep his music alive.



Zubeen Garg, revered as the voice of Assam and a youth icon, tragically passed away on September 19 in Singapore. His demise has left an irreparable void in the state’s cultural landscape, prompting a wave of tributes from across Assam and beyond.