Gauhati University is set to introduce a Four Year Under Graduate Program (GU-FYUGP) from the Academic Session 2023-24, beginning August 2023. The courses are based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aims to revolutionize the Indian education system. The GU-FYUGP program will be implemented in the University campus and all affiliated colleges of Gauhati University.

The University will offer two types of degrees – Bachelor’s Degree in a Stream and Bachelor’s Degree in a Discipline. Under the stream-wise category, GU will offer 39 Bachelor’s Degrees, and under various disciplines, GU will offer 28 standalone degrees, including Bachelor’s Degree in Vocational Studies.

To ensure successful implementation of the new program, the university has already discussed the matter and received approval from various committees and forums. The Academic Council under the chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor, Gauhati University, also approved the syllabi for the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP).

The Regulations of FYUGP of Gauhati University, in line with NEP 2020, provide options for multiple entries/exits, including a Certificate or a Diploma or Degree with or without Major or a Degree (Honours) or a Degree (Honours) with Research at various levels in all affiliated colleges under Gauhati University and at Gauhati University campus.

A meeting of the principals of provincialized colleges of Gauhati University will be held on 22/05/2023 to discuss the matters pertaining to the successful implementation of The Four Year Under Graduate Program (GU-FYUGP).

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Pratap Jyoti Handique has informed that GU is also ready to start the FYUGP at its campus in Jalukbari from August 2023. A new building, exclusively for FYUGP, named as NEP Facilitation Centre, is ready to start the classes of the new batches. The University will start the FYUGP at the campus in Arts streams with a maximum of 200 students, in Science streams with a maximum of 200 students, in Applied Sciences with a maximum of 30 students, and in Integrated B. Com with a maximum 70 students.

All details of the FYUGP course structure and syllabi will be available online through the GU websites, especially through a dedicated NEP portal at https://nep.gauhati.ac.in. The portal also includes a feedback system for students to get their queries answered.