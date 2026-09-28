Gauhati University withdraws cancellation of AASU-backed candidate Nayan Akash Bora’s nomination

Gauhati University authorities have withdrawn their decision to cancel the nomination of AASU-backed candidate Nayan Akash Bora for the ongoing student election, following objections over the procedure adopted by the Election Tribunal.

The university has also decided to dissolve the existing Election Tribunal, which had rejected Bora’s nomination, and constitute a new Grievance Redressal Cell to deal with complaints and disputes related to the election process.

The decision follows concerns raised over the manner in which Bora’s nomination was cancelled. According to information available, the Election Tribunal had taken the decision without following the prescribed rules and procedures and without providing the candidate adequate opportunity to present his case.

With the cancellation of his nomination withdrawn, Bora will now be eligible to contest the Gauhati University student election.

The issue had led to concerns among students and supporters of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), with questions being raised over the transparency and procedural fairness of the election process.

The university authorities have acknowledged shortcomings in the earlier process and decided to replace the Election Tribunal with a Grievance Redressal Cell. The new mechanism will address complaints and disputes arising during the remaining stages of the election.

The development comes at a crucial stage of the Gauhati University student election, with the nomination process determining the candidates eligible to contest various posts.

The controversy had centred on the Election Tribunal’s decision to reject Bora’s nomination and the procedure followed in arriving at the decision. By withdrawing the nomination cancellation and dissolving the tribunal, the university has moved to address concerns surrounding the process.

The proposed Grievance Redressal Cell is expected to provide students and candidates with a formal mechanism to raise election-related complaints and seek redressal during the remaining stages of the election.